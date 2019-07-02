Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Billy McCoy Obituary
STANLEY - Billy Joe McCoy, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

He was born in Spartanburg, SC, son of the late Clyde Lee and Margarett McCoy.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel McCoy; his daughters, Patricia Anne Martel and Pamela Elaine Totherow (Tim); his grandchildren, Amy Martel, Benjamin Wolfe (Carolyn), Caleb Wolfe, Aaron Scarborough; his brother, Bobby McCoy; and his great grandchildren, Azalea, Lincoln, Lawson and Natalie.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. McCoy will be held noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church, Belmont.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Tuesday at the church.

Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Kennesaw Memorial Park, Marietta, Ga.

Memorials may be made to the ASPCA by visiting aspca.org.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 2, 2019
