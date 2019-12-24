|
|
Billy Ray Morrison, 86, passed away peacefully with family members by his side on Sunday morning, December 22, 2019 at the Stanley Total Living Center.
Bill was known by many names: Ray, Billy, Bill, Billy Ray, Billy Willy, Ray Fay, Poppie, Pawpaw, Pop, Uncle Ray, daddy, brother, and others. He really didn't care what you called him as long as you called him to the table. Pop loved to eat a good meal and was always ready to chow down on some hot biscuits. Billy Ray attended Revival Tabernacle of Stanley. He loved his LORD and Savior with all his heart. We know he's running the streets of glory with arms lifted praising his JESUS. Billy Ray never met a stranger and could talk for hours. Now he has an eternity to talk with all the family and friends that graduated to heaven before him! Billy Ray was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Esther Morrison, five brothers and two sisters. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Rebecca Morrison; sons Dennis (Gwen), Bill (Wendy) and Tommy (Maria) Morrison; daughters Joann Hager (Doug), Rhonda Devlin (Charles) and Brenda Hearn (Eddie); 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; twin brother Willie Fay Morrison (Beatrice); sisters Mozelle West, Gail Swafford (Loyd) and Love Luckadoo; many sister in-laws, many brother in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the workers at the Stanley Total Living Center for their loving support and care of our dad. We are forever grateful to granddaughter, Jennifer Defelice, for her special oversight of his daily needs for the past several years.
Family and friends of Billy Ray Morrison are invited to attend his service to celebrate his life Friday at 2pm at the Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church at 113 E. Parkwood St., Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 1-2pm at the church prior to the service. Pastor Danny Penny and Pastor John Mayberry will be officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019