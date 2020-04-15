|
William (Billy) Lee Phillips, 69, walked through the pearly gates of heaven and kneeled at the feet of our Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020. He was surrounded by his family who are sad his presence is no longer here but he is rejoicing in the arms of Jesus, who has erased all of his pain after a courageous battle of lung and bone cancer that he fought tirelessly and bravely so this his wife, children and grandchildren could cherish every day with him!
Billy was the beloved son of the late Willie Caldwell Phillips and the late Lorenee Ingle Rhymer. He is survived by the love of his life, Carolyn Phillips, his loving daughter, Christy Phillips-Brown (Jason), of Charlotte, his loving son, Scott Phillips of Trinity, N.C., and his three grandchildren of whom he adored, Hailey, Hannah, and Seth
Phillips. He is also survived by his sister Ginger Phillips, sister-in-law, Nancy Phillips, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Cecil Phillips and Gary Phillips, and his sister Jean Phillips Davis.
He graduated from Cramerton High School.
He retired from Burlington Industries/Galey & Lord after 39 years service.
A private graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park with Rev. Keith Phillips officiating.
Given the current situation, A Celebration of Life and Homegoing Service will be held at a later date so we can celebrate the special service he planned!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262 or Delta Zeta Foundation, 202 East Church St., Oxford, Ohio 45056.
