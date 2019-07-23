Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Billy Wood Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Billy John Wood, 89, of Mount Holly, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Mount Holly. He was born at his grandparents' home near Vale in Catawba County, NC to the late John Early Wood and Bessie Bollinger Wood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Faye Baucom, Juanita Jonas, and Patricia Onofrio.

Bill worked 40 years for the Lineberger Family at the Linford Mill in North Belmont. He retired from Barnhardt Manufacturing in Charlotte. His loves and interests were family, fishing, hunting, woodworking in his shop, motor bike riding, the Atlanta Braves, and old country and bluegrass music.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 70 years Ruth Campbell Wood; daughters Sharron (Sherry) Wood Herre and her husband Brian, Teresa (Terry) Wood Peterson and her husband Kenneth; grandchildren Allison Park and her husband Jeremy, Douglass Herre and his wife Kayleigh, and Chase Peterson; great grandchildren Cooper Park, Haleigh Park, and Emma Peterson.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 23, 2019
