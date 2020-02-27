Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
Lowell, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
Lowell, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blaine Lawing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blaine Lawing


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blaine Lawing Obituary
BELMONT - Blaine Lawing, 84, passed away February 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on June 23, 1935 to the late John and Frankie Garrett Lawing.

He is also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Lawing and sister, Gwen Baucom.

Blaine is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Loretta Lawing; daughters, Debbie Calvert (Eddie), Tammy Short (Michael), and Lynn Brooks; son, Tim Lawing (Susan); brother, Johnny Lawing (Margaret); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church, Lowell with Rev. Tim Lawing and Rev. Wade Lawing officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to
the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Journey Church, 231 Mays Mills Dr., Cramerton, NC 28032.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -