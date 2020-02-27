|
BELMONT - Blaine Lawing, 84, passed away February 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 23, 1935 to the late John and Frankie Garrett Lawing.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Lawing and sister, Gwen Baucom.
Blaine is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Loretta Lawing; daughters, Debbie Calvert (Eddie), Tammy Short (Michael), and Lynn Brooks; son, Tim Lawing (Susan); brother, Johnny Lawing (Margaret); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church, Lowell with Rev. Tim Lawing and Rev. Wade Lawing officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to
the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Journey Church, 231 Mays Mills Dr., Cramerton, NC 28032.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020