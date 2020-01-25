Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Blair Heffner Obituary
Blair Heffner, 78, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Joe Heffner will be held 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont, NC.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
