Blair Heffner, 78, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Joe Heffner will be held 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020