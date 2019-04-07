Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Patterson Grove Baptist Church
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Mae Bridges


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Blanche Mae Bridges Obituary
Blanche Mae Bridges, 86, of Kings Mountain, passed away April 5, 2019 at Testa Hospice in Kings Mountain.
She was born March 28, 1933 in Caldwell County, daughter of the late Charlie and Elsie Price Dellinger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Bridges; brother, Andrew J. Dellinger; and sister, Minnie Irene Randolph.
Mrs. Bridges was a member of Patterson Grove Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her son and daughter; brother, Ralph F. Dellinger Sr.; nieces, Kathy W. Dellinger, Debbie Blanton, and Nancy Randolph Belk; nephews, Ralph F. Dellinger Jr., Johnny Randolph, Jimmy Randolph, and Jeff Randolph; two grandchildren; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm Sunday at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Tim Hendrick and Dr. Gene Ware will be held 3:00 pm Monday, April 8 at Patterson Grove Baptist Church in Kings Mountain.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now