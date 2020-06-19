Blonnie Moody
1935 - 2020
GASTONIA - Blonnie Allegra Young Moody, 84, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living. She was born on September 6, 1935 in Franklin, NC, a daughter of the late Richard and Edith Lanning Young. She was preceded in death by her loving husband David Marshall Moody and son Daniel Moody.

Blonnie was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was past president of Gaston County ARC and South Gastonia F.D. Ladies Auxiliary, was a former Special Olympics coach, Girl Scout Leader for those with special needs and gladly made crafts for Holy Angels. She worked for Gaston County Public Schools, helped start Camp Sertoma and the Saturday Morning Bowling Program for the special needs population.

She is survived by her children David M. Moody, Jr. (Regina), Darrell M. Moody, Debra Moody Harrold (Johnny), Douglas M. Moody; sisters Iris Campbell and Brenda Smith; brother L.C. Young; grandchildren Neil Pendleton, III (Sherry), Jennifer Branch, Kevin Moody (Alison); great grandchildren Landon Pendleton, Cheyenne Pendleton, Jayden Pendleton, Dagan Branch and Parker Moody.

A service by the graveside will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 20 at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Moody family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
