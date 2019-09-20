Home

M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
Bob Ledford


1937 - 2019
Bob Ledford Obituary
CLOVER, SC- Mr. Bobby Joe Ledford, 82, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at CaroMont Health, Gastonia, NC.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC with the Rev. Jim Mathews officiating. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 Friday night at M. L. Ford & Sons.
Mr. Ledford was born August 9, 1937 in Spartanburg County, SC to the late Carl Clinton and Ezzie Mae Lawson Ledford. He was the president of M & W Auto Parts, Clover, SC.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Clinton Ledford, Jr. and Henry Douglas Ledford.
Survivors are his companion Beckie Oxford; daughter Star Tucker (Mike) of Milledgeville, GA; sisters Betty Brace of Bowling Springs, SC, Jean Smith of Dallas, NC; like son Jerry Martin of York, SC; special niece Angie Stogner of Oakboro, NC; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Tender Hearts Ministries, 132 S. Main Street, Clover, SC or Clover A.R.P. Church Building Fund, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Ledford.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
