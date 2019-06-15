Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Moore


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bob Moore Obituary
GASTONIA - Bob Moore, 88, passed away June 13, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.

He was born November 4, 1930 in Union County, the son of the late Marsh Sharpe Moore and Annie Ruth Howie.

Bob was a United States Army Veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Wilma Perry Moore; sons, Steve Moore and wife Carolyn, and Tom Moore; grandchildren, Christy Moore and fiancé Johnny Barnett; Kevin Moore and wife Carol, Ashley Mims and husband Josh, Allison Moore and fiancé Jamie Stanley; and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Josh Glandon, will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Monday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Greene Funeral Service – West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice (The Robin Johnson House) PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now