|
|
GASTONIA - Bob Moore, 88, passed away June 13, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
He was born November 4, 1930 in Union County, the son of the late Marsh Sharpe Moore and Annie Ruth Howie.
Bob was a United States Army Veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Wilma Perry Moore; sons, Steve Moore and wife Carolyn, and Tom Moore; grandchildren, Christy Moore and fiancé Johnny Barnett; Kevin Moore and wife Carol, Ashley Mims and husband Josh, Allison Moore and fiancé Jamie Stanley; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Josh Glandon, will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Monday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Greene Funeral Service – West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice (The Robin Johnson House) PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 15, 2019