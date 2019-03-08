|
October 5, 1925 – March 1, 2019, Age 93
Bobbie was born in Caroleen, NC. At the age of 2, her family moved to Atlanta, GA. She became a Christian at the age of 11. In 1944, she graduated from Commercial High School and the next day she began her tenure with the government's Office of Price Administration working until the end of World War II. Her favorite memory from that time was meeting and issuing a driver's license to General Jonathan M. Wainwright.
She married Ed Baldwin on April 15, 1949 whom she met while attending Cooper Street Baptist Church. The family moved to Charlotte, NC in 1958 when Ed was transferred to the Western Electric facility there. They moved into their home on Havenwood Road in 1959. Bobbie worked for Celanese and later for the United Methodist Western NC Conference office.
The family attended Shamrock Drive Baptist Church (which later moved and became Grace Crossing) where Bobbie shared her beautiful singing voice as part of the choir. Positions of service that Bobbie held included Sunday School teacher, church clerk for many years and Director of the Woman's Missionary Union. She was ordained as the church's first woman deacon and subsequently became the first woman Chairman of the Deacons. She and Ed later attended Peace Covenant Church. Bobbie and Ed loved to travel with Christian Tours. They visited all 50 states and several other countries where they especially enjoyed seeing the beauty and wonders of God's creation. In their travels, they met several people who would become life-long friends.
Bobbie loved to cook and entertained frequently in their home. She is remembered for making the best pecan pie that many had ever tasted.
After Ed passed in 2014, Bobbie sold her house and moved to Gastonia, NC where she attended First Presbyterian Church with her daughter's family. She particularly enjoyed the Thrive service on Sunday mornings.
Bobbie is survived by her son Steve (Joyce) of Bridgeville, DE, daughter Lynne Hathcock (Claude) of Gastonia, NC; Grandsons Nick Baldwin (Aimee) of Huntersville, NC; Andy Baldwin (Bonnie) of East Brunswick, NJ; Chris Hathcock (Rebekah) of Wendell, NC; Great-grandsons Luke and Blake Baldwin of East Brunswick, NJ. She is also survived by several other family members and special friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10:00 am in the church gallery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to FPC of Gastonia Missions Ministry, 1621 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054; or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019