|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Bobbie Chambers Cashatt passed away peacefully at Covenant Village on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born on May 1, 1930 in Banks County, Georgia, Bobbie was the middle child of three daughters of the late Leola and Otho Chambers.
Bobbie was employed for many years by Jefferson Standard Life Insurance and the Elizabeth Shop in Gastonia. Bobbie was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Gastonia.
Bobbie was married to the late James E. Cashatt and is survived by three stepchildren, Becky Champion, Joann Biggs and John Cashatt; seven grandchildren and several cousins.
A private burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Cashatt family at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bobbie may be sent to Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the care and attention to Bobbie during her residency at Covenant Village and to Gaston Hospice for their care and instructions.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cashatt family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020