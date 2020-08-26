SHELBY - Bobbie Ruth Spargo Hamilton, age 81, of the Cleveland Pines, died on Monday, August 24, 2020.



Ms. Hamilton was born May 2, 1939, in Gaston County, to the late J.W. Spargo and Edith Thompson Spargo.



She worked as a sales associate for Wal-Mart for eighteen years.



She is survived by a son, Tony Hamilton of Denver; a daughter, Kimberly Hamilton Jackson of Gastonia; and four grandchildren, Jessica Taylor Caldwell, Alexis Dakota Hamilton, Lindsay Elizabeth Jackson, and Stephen Craig Jackson.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Hamilton family.

