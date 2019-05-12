|
Bobbie "Bob" Bradley Thornburg, 83, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
She was born June 27, 1935, in Cherokee County, daughter of the late Verlin Bradley and Bessie Wilson Bradley.
Bobbie attended First Assembly of God, Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Thornburg and son, Doug Thornburg.
Left to cherish her memories are her granddaughter, Leah Tscheiller and husband, Michael; grandson, David Thornburg; and great grandchildren, Zack Jones, and Maddox, Micah, and Morgan Tscheiller.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastors Lamar Creel, Dennis Boyce, and Dr. L. J. Barnes will be officiating.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 – www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2019