Bobbie Wyont

Bobbie Brown Wyont, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Givens Estates, Asheville, NC. She was a daughter of the late John and Maggie Mae Brown.
Bobbie was born and raised in Gaston County and was a member of Puett United Methodist Church. Bobbie's life was committed to faith, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 66 years Russell Wyont; brother Howard Brown; sisters Virginia Smith, Irene Heavner, and Nell Crenshaw.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Karen Wyont Sellers and husband Michael; Deborah Wyont; grandchildren Whitney Sellers Jacobs (Andrew), and Meredith Sellers Crisp (Joshua); great-grandchildren Jude and Asa Crisp; sister Mildred "Mickie" Morrison; and "adopted" daughter Donna Burrell.
Bobbie's Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Puett United Methodist Church, 3009 Puetts Chapel Road, Dallas, NC 28034 or to Givens Estates Resident Assistance Ministry, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.