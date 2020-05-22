|
Bobby Gene Biggers, 83, of Gastonia, NC, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Bobby was born December 1, 1936 in Cabarrus County, NC to the late Cletus James and Retta Bell Burris Biggers.
He was a member of South Gastonia Church of God where he was a church elder. Bobby retired from Carolina Freight Company after several years of service. He loved his family, church family, traveling, and eating vanilla ice cream.
The family extends their deepest appreciation for the fourth-floor staff and doctors of Caromont Regional Medical Center for their gracious and loving care of Bob during his stay at the hospital.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brothers, Hugh Biggers and Jim Biggers; and a sister, Helen Sossoman.
He is survived by his wife of over 10 years, Caroldine Smith Biggers; two sons, Jeff Biggers and wife Tamara, and Benji Ogden and wife Tracie; four daughters, Cheryl Markland and husband Curtis, Susan Beckham and husband Danny, Teresa McClure and husband Fred, Kimberly Stone and husband Jimmie; a sister, Linda Helms; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at South Gastonia Church of God, 310 Carolina Ave., Gastonia, NC 28052 with Pastor Bobby Gilley and Pastor Sam Barnette officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Gastonia Church of God, 310 Carolina Ave., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020