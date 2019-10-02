|
GASTONIA - Bobby Bowen, 80, passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019.
The son of the late John Wilson Bowen and Raine Elizabeth Mayne, he was born in Gaston County.
Bobby never met a stranger and had a multitude of friends and truly had a compassionate spirit for those in need.
Bobby was an avid NASCAR fan and collector. He was also a sportsman, fisherman and hunter.
Preceded in death by his brothers Ray, Harold, James, Johnny, and sisters Vergie Bowen Patterson and Jerry Bowen Bridges.
He is survived by his brother Terry Bowen, (Karen), daughter Tina Bowen Irick(Jim), son Paul Bowen, four grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bobby will be remembered for his good sense of humor, dry wit and his kindness for helping others. He will be truly missed by all.
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, a memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 5194 Old Plank Rd, Iron Station, NC 28080, with Rev. Mike Scott officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church at 1 p.m., with the memorial service following at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Faith Baptist Church.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Bowen family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019