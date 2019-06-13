|
|
GREER, S.C. - Bobby Vance Cleveland, 56, of Greer, SC, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice Home.
Vance was born on November 25, 1962, at Mercy Hospital of Charlotte, NC, to Bobby Lee Cleveland and Carolyn Laughter Cleveland. He was a graduate of East Gaston High School in Mt. Holly, NC. He made his career in the construction industry across the South, and was employed as Operations Manager with Lithko Contracting of Greenville, SC, at the time of his passing. Vance loved God, Country, all mankind, and the life he was granted. He enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling, motorcycling, sports, music, cooking, sunrises, sunsets, and everything in between. He had a generous and adventurous spirit, and lived all his days with quiet determination. His memory is cherished by many who crossed his path in this life. Vance is survived by his son, Joshua Cleveland of Moore, SC; parents, Bobby and Carolyn Cleveland of Mt. Holly, NC; and siblings, Pamela Cleveland Sexton, Timothy Mark Cleveland, Richard Cleveland and wife Donna of Mt. Holly, NC, and Carolyn Cleveland McAbee and husband Chad of Knoxville, TN. Vance was predeceased by his beloved brother, Randall Cleveland.
They are now reunited in the arms of Our Heavenly Father.
A memorial in his honor is scheduled for Saturday June 22 from 2 pm – 4 pm at New Bethel Baptist Church, 4108 Mountain View St., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 13, 2019