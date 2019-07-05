|
|
Bobby Dean McDonald, 57, of Kings Mountain, passed away, July 2, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House, Kings Mountain.
He was born February 7, 1962 in Mecklenburg County, NC, son of the late Bobby Dean McDonald Sr. and Iva Dean Ballard McDonald.
Bobby is survived by his daughters, Teresa Lecroy and Heather Hamm; son, Bobby McDonald; and 7 grandchildren.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Greg McCall will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 5, 2019