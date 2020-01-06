|
|
1944 - 2020
GASTONIA – Robert Earl "Bobby" Denton, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 4th at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County on April 8, 1944 to the late Clyde Denton, Sr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Beaty Denton.
Bobby retired with over 24 years of dedicated service at Frito Lay and Sunshine Linens. And also he enjoyed working after retirement for the City of Gastonia Municipal Golf Course (Catawba Creek Golf Course).
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife Louise Ward Denton; his loving family, Scott (Christyn) Denton and grandson Jack; Kim (Mike) Lafreniere, Greg Moten, Alex, Andi and Joey Lafreniere and Chase Moten; his brothers Clyde (Linda) Denton , David (Kim)Denton, Billy Joe (Patti) Denton, Jimmy (Becky)Denton, Freddie (Nancy)Denton, Ronnie (Fonda)Denton, Sammy (Sharon) Denton , Danny (Julie) Denton; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Union Road Church, 2315 Union Road, Gastonia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Union Road Church with Pastor Lee Claypool and Pastor Richard Brown officiating.
Interment will follow at Sandy Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, 5323 Union Road, Gastonia.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Blair Denton, Derek Denton, Bryan Denton, Joey Denton, Mickey Denton, Michael Denton, Allen Goodson and honorary pallbearers will be his golf buddies and friends from the Catawba Creek Golf Course.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Road Church, 2315 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020