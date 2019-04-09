|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Bobby Hullender Gantt, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain. She was born August 7, 1930 in Gaston County to the late Everett T. Odell Hullender and Isabelle Martin Hullender.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Roger Gantt and wife Cindy of Bessemer City, Kenneth "Whitey" Gantt and wife Luann of Mt. Holly, Butch Duane Gantt and wife Kay of Cherryville, and Terry Nelson Gantt and wife Sue of Milford, IN; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren
Bobby's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Jeff Silver officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019