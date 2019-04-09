Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Gantt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Gantt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobby Gantt Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Bobby Hullender Gantt, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain. She was born August 7, 1930 in Gaston County to the late Everett T. Odell Hullender and Isabelle Martin Hullender.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons Roger Gantt and wife Cindy of Bessemer City, Kenneth "Whitey" Gantt and wife Luann of Mt. Holly, Butch Duane Gantt and wife Kay of Cherryville, and Terry Nelson Gantt and wife Sue of Milford, IN; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren

Bobby's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Jeff Silver officiating.

Her family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now