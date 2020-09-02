1/1
Bobby Gilliam Sr.
MOUNT HOLLY - Bobby Ray Gilliam, Sr., 82, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Raymond Augustus Gilliam and Lola Mae Gaddis Gilliam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Willie Mae Gilliam.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Jerry Ann Mims Gilliam; children Cindy Richardson and her husband Steve, Tim Gilliam, and Bobby Gilliam, Jr.; a sister Betty Gilliam; and three grandchildren Lauren Smith, Matt Gilliam, and Brian Richardson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kindred at Home; Gaston Hospice, as well as other healthcare workers and friends for your care and compassion for Mr. Gilliam during his illness.

His body will lie in state at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly Thursday, September 3 from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm for guests to pay their respects.

A private family graveside will be held.

Interment will be at Berea Baptist Church Cemetery, Gastonia.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
