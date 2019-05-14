|
|
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Robert Lee Greene "Bobby", age 85, of Myrtle Beach SC passed away of natural causes on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home. Bobby was born on November 4, 1933 in Churchland, North Carolina to Kirby Worth Greene Sr. and Mae Shirley Greene. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Kirby Greene Jr., his sister-in-law, Vernelle Greene and a cousin, Jimmy Kesler.
During Bobby's teaching career he formed and led the Belmont Playmakers who presented numerous theatrical productions. He was a talented, self-taught pianist and organist. After a 35 year career in education he retired to Myrtle Beach, SC.
He is survived by a nephew, Worth Greene (Clara Sue); nieces, Fairye Mills (Rocky) and Fran Wagner (Jeff) all of Lexington; and numerous extended family members and a long time friend, Charles Eason.
A memorial service to remember Bobby will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at Churchland Baptist Church. A reception will follow the service for the family to receive friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Barnes Cemetery Fund, Suntrust Bank, 106 North State Street Lexington, NC 27292
Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2019