Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Salisbury National Cemetery
202 Government Road
Salisbury, NC
Bobby Grier


1944 - 2020
Bobby Grier Obituary
GASTONIA - Bobby Lynn Grier, 75, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home. He was born on November 12, 1944 in Gaston County to the late Charles Otis and Gladys Odell Flowers Grier.

Bobby was retired from the United States Air Force.

Left to cherish his memories are his son Chris and Lisa Grier of Hampton, Virginia; daughter Rebecca Writ and husband Chris of Newport Virginia; sister Mary Rhyne of Bessemer City; 6 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobby's funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery.

His family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday February 6, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
