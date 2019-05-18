|
DALLAS - Bobby Reid Harris, age 85, of Miles Road in Dallas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hardin with Pastor John Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Harris was born July 12, 1933, in Gaston County, to the late Reid Augustus Harris and Leila Costner Harris.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Leonard (Pete) and Louis J.A. (John) Harris and sisters, Inez Friday, Lena Rabb, and Marjorie Riviere.
Bob proudly served in the United States Air Force, the United States Army, and the Air National Guard and loved telling of his time spent with these three branches of the military.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Juanita Cloninger Harris; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Joey Wagoner of Vale; two grandchildren, Reid Wagoner and Riley Wagoner; a brother, Ronnie Max (Amelia) Harris, of Dallas, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas, NC 28034.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Harris family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 18, 2019