Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Bobby Helton Obituary
STANLEY- Bobby Ray Helton, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Ivey and Alma Spargo Helton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie Virginia Small Helton; a son, Billy Ray Helton; and his siblings, Gary Helton, Ruth Nanni and Glenda McKinnish.
Mr. Helton was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed his trips to Santee Cooper to catch 40 lbs.+ catfish; cleaning, cutting and wrapping his own deer meat; and relaxing on the back porch swing.
Mr. Helton is survived by his children, Elizabeth A. Smith (Todd) and Steve A. Helton (Dotsie); his grandchildren, Jennifer Lane (Alan) and Marty Smith; and his great-grandchildren, Destiny and Brittany Lane.
Mr. Helton will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Condolence message may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Helton family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020
