KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Bobby Lafayette Pearson, 86, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully into the hands of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday June 29, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bobby or "Laf", as he was known by his family and friends was a native of Kings Mountain, son of the late Thema Wylie Pearson and Robert Lee Pearson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years; Mary Ruth Pearson, his brother RC Pearson, and beloved grandson Richard "Clark" Stowe, Jr.. Laf served in the Air force during the Korean War and was retired from Southern Bell Telephone after 32 years of service. He attended Christ Worship Center. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
SURVIVORS: Daughters: Connie Stowe and husband Richard and Cindy Pearson, both of Kings Mountain;
Son: Bobby Pearson Jr. and wife Traci, Kings Mountain;
Two Grandchildren: Carrie Stowe Hoffman and husband Wesley of Kings Mountain and Alayna Pearson of Murrells Inlet, SC;
Two Great-Grandsons: Landon Stowe and Layne Hoffman, both of Kings Mountain;
Sisters; Gertie Barnett and Juanita Jackson of Kings Mountain; Gwen Newcomb and husband Al of Randleman NC.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Reverands Jimmy Maney and Tim Barrett officiating.
VISITATION: 12:30-1:30 Prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain
MEMORIALS: Patrick Senior Center, 909 E. Kings Street Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Hospice Cleveland County 951 Wendover Drive, Shelby NC 28150
