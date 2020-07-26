1/1
Bobby Lee Liles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Liles
BLACKSBURG, SC- Bobby Lee Liles, 79, of 1534 Possum Trot Road, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gastonia, NC, he was first married to the late Virginia Gayle Liles, was the husband of Tiffany Smith Liles of the home, and son of the late Ollie Liles and Elress Clark Liles. He retired from Freightliner, loved his family, and was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Scott Liles (fiancé Karen) of Blacksburg and Dean Liles of Gaffney; two sisters, Peggy Turner (Gary) of High Point, NC and Betty Green of Lincolnton, NC; a granddaughter, Amanda Cipriano (John); three great-grandchildren, Nova, Zyva and Giovanni; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Liles.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved