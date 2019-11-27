|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Bobby Dean Leigh Sr., 78 went home to be with his Lord on November 24, 2019 at Atrium Health Care-Pineville.
He was born in Gaston County on March 13, 1941 to the late Theodore Joseph Leigh and Willard Juanita Bridges Leigh. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, Wilbur and Rachel Leigh; brothers-in-law, Gary Parker and Dale Cable.
He retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years of services and then started his own business South Tech Plastics in New Bern, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Yesenia Perez Leigh; his children, Bobby Dean Leigh, Jr., Darryl Wayne Leigh, Beverly Ann Leigh and husband James Tucker; grandchildren, Brittany, Josh, Chris and Lauren; brothers, Jerry and wife Evelyn Leigh, Glenn and wife Pat Leigh; sisters, Shirley Parker and Betty Cable.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a service to follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Military Honors by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston County Honor Guard c/o 2340 Gaines Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019