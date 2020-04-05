|
|
BELMONT, NC- Bobby Morrow, 87, of Belmont passed away April 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Julius and Nanna Campbell Morrow and husband to the late Pansy Morrow.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bobby's hobbies were working on his truck and small engines.
He is survived by a son, Scott Morrow; daughter, Glynis Graham; grandchildren, Andrew, Casey, Johnathen, Michelle, Shannon, Laura and Nikki; great-grandchildren, Madori, Yasmin, Malik, Tyler, Camden and Amari.
Bobby was also preceded in death by his daughter, Vonnie Morrow and four brothers.
A private graveside service will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Morrow family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020