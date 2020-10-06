1/1
Bobby Rhyne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALLAS - Bobby Herman Rhyne, 81, passed away at Peak Resources, Cherryville on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born September 28, 1939 in Gaston County to the late Henry F. and Gertrude Farris Rhyne.

He was preceded in death by brothers Davis and Gene Rhyne.

He was born and raised in Dallas, NC. He was a long-time member of Antioch Lutheran Church in Dallas. He worked for Carolina Freight for 29 years as a long line driver. He was also a volunteer Fireman for the Agriculture Center Fire Department. Bobby's favorite things were spending time with family, traveling, fishing with his buddies, eating breakfast at McDonald's and driving a truck.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years Frances Rhyne; children Sherry Pasour, Randall Rhyne (Robyn), Melissa Kirby (Eddie); grandchildren Geri McAbee (Jason), Forrest Rhyne (Lauren), Blaine Rhyne (Emily), Summer and Autumn Kirby; great-grandchildren Jud, DJ and Mason McAbee, Ryker Rhyne and Shelby Rhyne; sisters-in-law Jeanette Quick and Lou Carter, Helen Rhyne and Sue Rhyne; special friends Nelson Hoffman, Glenn Wilson, and Corwin Farris; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends at the McDonald's in Dallas, and his fishing buddies.

A special thank you to Peak Resources staff in the Oaks Unit.

Bobby's family will greet friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the graveside on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The Garden of Peace, in Antioch Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor George Rhyne officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Garden of Peace at Antioch Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer's Association.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved