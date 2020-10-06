Bobby Rhyne

DALLAS - Bobby Herman Rhyne, 81, passed away at Peak Resources, Cherryville on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born September 28, 1939 in Gaston County to the late Henry F. and Gertrude Farris Rhyne.
He was preceded in death by brothers Davis and Gene Rhyne.
He was born and raised in Dallas, NC. He was a long-time member of Antioch Lutheran Church in Dallas. He worked for Carolina Freight for 29 years as a long line driver. He was also a volunteer Fireman for the Agriculture Center Fire Department. Bobby's favorite things were spending time with family, traveling, fishing with his buddies, eating breakfast at McDonald's and driving a truck.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years Frances Rhyne; children Sherry Pasour, Randall Rhyne (Robyn), Melissa Kirby (Eddie); grandchildren Geri McAbee (Jason), Forrest Rhyne (Lauren), Blaine Rhyne (Emily), Summer and Autumn Kirby; great-grandchildren Jud, DJ and Mason McAbee, Ryker Rhyne and Shelby Rhyne; sisters-in-law Jeanette Quick and Lou Carter, Helen Rhyne and Sue Rhyne; special friends Nelson Hoffman, Glenn Wilson, and Corwin Farris; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends at the McDonald's in Dallas, and his fishing buddies.
A special thank you to Peak Resources staff in the Oaks Unit.
Bobby's family will greet friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the graveside on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
The graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The Garden of Peace, in Antioch Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor George Rhyne officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Garden of Peace at Antioch Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer's Association
.
