Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Bobby Shalp


1943 - 2020
Bobby Shalp Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Bobby Grover Shalp, 76, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at home. He was born on April 30, 1943 in Cleveland County to the late Raymond and Bessie Buff Shalp.
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Baynard Shalp, sisters Virgie Sanders and Helen Ledbetter.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Connie Stiles, Sheila Towery and husband Jimbob, Joanne Begley and husband Tony, Kathy Poe and husband Jim, Kelly Cape; sons, Jerry Shalp and wife Tammy, Ricky Shalp and wife Beverly, Barry Shalp and wife Tina and Terry Cape and wife Iris; sisters Betty Martin and husband Burl and Linda Shalp; brother, Tommy Shalp and wife Irene; 21 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
Bobby's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Harvest Time Assembly, Kings Mountain with Pastor Sheila Grigg and Rev. Chris Begley officiating.
The interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery. The family will gather to fellowship at Connie Stiles home, 620 E. Ohio Ave, Bessemer City, Wednesday evening.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the church.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020
