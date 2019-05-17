Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Fraley Memorial Baptist Church
3025 Fraley Church Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Fraley Memorial Baptist Church
3025 Fraley Church Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Bobby Willis Obituary
GASTONIA - Bobby Eugene Willis, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Sheila Searles, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Gastonia and was the son of the late Arthur and Mary Waters Willis.

Bobby was a veteran of the United States Army and retired after 21 years with the North Carolina National Guard. He was a member of Fraley Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

Bobby was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be missed by so many.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Annie Mae Lemmons Willis; two daughters, Gina Roll (Ed),

Sheila Searles (Scott); sister, Jackie Wright (Lynn); four grandchildren, Jennifer Baucom, Greg Bledsoe, Daniel Bledsoe, Michael Bledsoe.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Fraley Memorial Baptist Church, 3025 Fraley Church Road, Gastonia with A Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Fraley Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Keller, Rev. Kenneth Faulkenbury and Dr. Warner Doles officiating.

Interment will follow at Evergreen " A Quiet Place" Cemetery, Belmont with Military Honors by the North Carolina National Guard and the Gaston Honor Guard.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Garrett Willis; six sisters, Myrtle Willis, Sarah Cooper, Juanita Simpson, Frances Jones, Norma Willis, Glenda Nelson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, North Carolina 28092.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Willis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2019
