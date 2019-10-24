|
GASTONIA - Bonnie Bess Penley Brown, 88, of Gastonia passed away October 19, 2019 at Belaire Health Care with loving family by her side.
She was born May 11, 1931 in Gaston County to the late James A. and Bessie L. Penley.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Garland "Lee" Brown, her son, Ben Brown, a granddaughter, Dana Faulkner, her sister, Colleen Cabe and her brother, J.W. Penley.
Bonnie was a member of Lowell Free Will Baptist Church. She retired from Ti-Caro after working many years in textiles. Her last employer was Gaston County Schools. The students lovingly called her "Ms. B."
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Belinda Faulkner (Charles), sons, Jim Brown (Lynn) and Marty Brown (Kelly); daughter-in-law, Teri Brown (Bret); special family friends, Robert Landers and Junior Pryor; grandchildren, Christie Dellinger (Kevin), Ann Free (Mike), Becky Huskins (Eric), Erica Sadiq (Marwan), Ashton Brown, (Caroline), Jordan Brown (Kaitlyn), Jamison Brown (Rachel) and Chris Groves (Tracy); great grandchildren, Maria Free, Daniel Free, Andy Raxter, Shelby Dellinger, Asher Brown, Lilah Sadiq and Jude Sadiq.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm. A funeral service will be held at Lowell Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Richard Sigmon officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Belaire Health Care and Hospice of Gaston County.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Diabetes Association of America at www.diabetes.org/donate, Lowell Free Will Baptist Church, 3010 Lowell Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Brown family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019