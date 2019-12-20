|
BESSEMER CITY- Bonnie Manning Gehring, 75, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 while at Robin Johnson Hospice House surrounded by her family. She was born on September 7, 1944 in Gaston County to the late Joseph and Dorothy Childers Manning.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister Yvonne Childers.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 38 years Charles Gehring; daughters Cindy Truesdale and husband Buell, Jackie Brotherton and husband Roger, Lynn Anderson and husband Warren; step-sons Robert Gehring, Jeff Gehring and wife Michelle; sisters Sue Martin, Joann Ervin; brothers Jim Manning and wife Rhonda, Tim Manning and wife Yvette; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister of the heart Ellen Bullard.
A graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Robin Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Robin Johnson care of Gaston Hospice PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019