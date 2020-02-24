|
Gastonia, NC- Bonnie left us suddenly on 02/21/2020. We were not prepared. Her cancer was terminal. Bonnie decided to end the chemotherapy a few weeks ago to enjoy the quality of life that remained. We didn't know the complications from cancer treatments would take her from us before the cancer did.
Bonnie was born on 04/30/1951 in Gastonia. She graduated from Ashley High School class of 1969. Except for short stints living in both Charleston, SC and Savannah GA, Bonnie bought a home in Dallas, NC and lived there for the rest of her life. She retired from Walmart in 2016. After her brief retirement, she had worked part time with Gaston County Board of Elections and Dollar Tree.
She was our free spirit. She loved painting, sewing, baking and gardening. She was good at literally everything. In her neighborhood, she probably made most of the birthday cakes, wedding cakes, prom and wedding dresses for 2 generations. She celebrated every holiday with kids and adults alike. There was no such thing as an insignificant holiday. She would make costumes for Halloween. She would cut out shamrocks and heart shaped cookies. Always hamburgers and hot dogs on Memorial Day and 4th of July with her special chili on top. She shared her love of nature with children and the wonder of it all. She loved to sing and dance. Every stitch made or seed planted were done with love. How could you not love our "Nana Bonnie"?
Bonnies leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Gary (Sidney) Gillespie, her sons, Cory Grant of Gastonia, NC and Sidney Gillespie (Amanda) of Bessemer City, NC. She also leaves her mother, Jessie McSwain of Gastonia, her brother, Perry Baumgardner (Mary) of Dallas, NC; grandchildren, Liyah Grant, Jordan Grant, Nathan Gillespie, Chelsea Gillespie, Selena Thompson; and great grandchildren, Ali and Luna. The family also wants to include Joyce Buckley, Her "sister by choice" and best friend for the last 40 years.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 7:00pm, Thursday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Reverend Steven Fuller officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30-7:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020