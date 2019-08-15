|
GASTONIA - Bonnie "Dink" Ruth Blankenship King, 74 passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at Brian Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Gaston County, on April 20, 1945 to the late Sulcer Spratt Blankenship and Patsy Ruth Ola Miller Blankenship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Freddie Darrell King; and brother and sister in law, James and Mildred Blankenship.
Dinky was a member of South Marietta Street Baptist Church; and was a retired clerk with Belk.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, John King, Abbey Smith (Fadi Gumah); grandchildren, Patrick King (Michaela) and Parker Smith; Sister, Patty (Joe) Eller; brothers, Andy Clemmer andToby Blankenship; her stepmother, Pearl Blankenship Clemmer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Private burial at Gaston Memorial Park at a later date.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019