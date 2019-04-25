|
GASTONIA - Bonnie Peregory Thomasson, 58, passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born August 8, 1960, in Culpeper County, VA, daughter of Susie Mae Atkins Ogle and the late Isaac Junior Ogle.
Bonnie was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Ray Thomasson; and nephew, Josh Peregory.
She is survived by her mother, Susie Ogle; mother-in-law, Mary Thomasson; brothers, Mike Peregory and wife Rhonda, Larry Peregory and wife Candy, and Jimmy Peregory; sisters, Wanda Christopher, Linda Willocks, Jane Fletcher, and Janice Wilson and husband Scott; sisters-in-law, Sandra Garland and Donna Soles; lifetime special friends, Sandy Sinclair and Tammy Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Leo Kuykendall will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church - 2437 Propst St, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Zion Baptist Church.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
