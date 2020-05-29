Boyd Jones Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Boyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boyd Allen Jones Sr. 89, beloved father and grandfather went home to be with the Lord in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on May 27, 2020.

Boyd was born on August 3, 1930 to the late John W. Jones and Aggie Carolina Jones. Boyd served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. He was a faithful member of Calvary Freewill Baptist Church where he was loved and considered a grandfather to all since June 2003.

Boyd is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margie Jones of 69 years, two grandsons, a son-in-law, Randolph "Randy" Galloway, a sister, Louise Curtis and his brother Clinton Jones.

He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Jones Galloway of Mt. Holly, and his 3 sons, Boyd Jones Jr. and wife Teresa of Stanley, Bruce Jones Sr. and wife Nyoka of Stanley, and Mark Jones Sr. and wife Dorothy "Sissy" Jones of Mt. Holly. 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren also survive him. He is also survived by a sister Dorothy Bradley of Lincolnton.

A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday on May 30, 2020 at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 1301 Essex Street, Gastonia.

The Jones family will receive friends one hour before the service beginning at 11:00 am. Pastor Mike Wilson will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Boyd. Family and friends will be pallbearers.

Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly.

Fond memories of Boyd and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com

The staff at Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Jones family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 AM
Calvary Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Calvary Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
7042632631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved