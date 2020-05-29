Boyd Allen Jones Sr. 89, beloved father and grandfather went home to be with the Lord in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on May 27, 2020.
Boyd was born on August 3, 1930 to the late John W. Jones and Aggie Carolina Jones. Boyd served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. He was a faithful member of Calvary Freewill Baptist Church where he was loved and considered a grandfather to all since June 2003.
Boyd is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margie Jones of 69 years, two grandsons, a son-in-law, Randolph "Randy" Galloway, a sister, Louise Curtis and his brother Clinton Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Jones Galloway of Mt. Holly, and his 3 sons, Boyd Jones Jr. and wife Teresa of Stanley, Bruce Jones Sr. and wife Nyoka of Stanley, and Mark Jones Sr. and wife Dorothy "Sissy" Jones of Mt. Holly. 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren also survive him. He is also survived by a sister Dorothy Bradley of Lincolnton.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday on May 30, 2020 at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 1301 Essex Street, Gastonia.
The Jones family will receive friends one hour before the service beginning at 11:00 am. Pastor Mike Wilson will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Boyd. Family and friends will be pallbearers.
Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly.
Fond memories of Boyd and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Jones family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2020.