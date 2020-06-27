Boyd Pittman

BELMONT - Boyd Calvin Pittman, 91, of Belmont, N.C., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Mt. Holly, N.C., he was the son of the late Edward A. and Gertrude Warren Pittman. Throughout his 11 decades of life, Boyd could often be found at church, where he served in various leadership positions, or at the polls, where he worked primaries and general elections for the Gaston County Board of Elections dating back to 1960. He loved to fish and play golf, continuing both activities into his 90s. He took pride in his automobiles – all 46 of them. A jovial man always good for emphatic stories and accompanying laughs, Boyd was the life of the party and the heart of his family.
Through his charismatic personality, quick wit, and zest for life, Boyd developed a large circle of friends.
He had a true knack for getting to the essence of an issue in just a few words. Throughout his 91 years he kept his family and friends entertained by his witty remarks and larger-than-life storytelling, a trait his three children have inherited. Waking up to Boyd singing "Where Shall I Be When the Last Trumpet Sounds" or the smell of his marvelous breakfasts was delightful. He had spunk, grit, a huge heart, a great laugh, and will be sorely missed by his friends and family.
Boyd had a long career in textiles with Burlington Industries in Cramerton, NC for 48 years, serving in customer service and management. After the W.G. Lord Plant was acquired by J.P. Stevens in 1986, Boyd spent four months in Japan to learn new technologies in automotive textiles and brought that knowledge back to Gaston County. He served on the Ranlo Town Council and was a charter member and a Director of the Ranlo Chapter of Optimist International, and he was also designated a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary Foundation. His many church leadership positions included Clerk, Treasurer, Elder, and Deacon. Most will remember him for his famous "Banana Pudding Ministry" where he combined his love of food with the joy he found in sharing his faith.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 72 years, Mable Mercer Pittman; son, Don Pittman and wife, Janet of Ocean Isle Beach; daughter Vicki Caldwell and husband, Fred of Cramerton; and son Brad Pittman and wife, Angela of Gastonia; six grandchildren, Kristi MacLaren, April McKinley and husband Martin, Erik Pittman and wife Jennifer, Amber Barnes and husband Greg, Cadie Pittman, and Davis Pittman; and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Mack Pittman and wife, Mozelle, Reginald Pittman and wife, Rita, and Juanita P. Floyd. In addition to his parents, Boyd was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Ben and Warren Pittman; and sisters, Linda Lucas and Janice Johnson. Mr. Pittman's body will lie in state from 10am until 1pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia. The children and spouses will then receive friends from 1-2 p.m. where social distancing will be observed.
A private celebration of life service will be conducted by Rev. Joe Heffner at
2 p.m. and can be viewed online live at https://www.facebook.com/LowellCOG/live/. The service of committal will be at Gaston Memorial Park afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to his church, The Lowell Church of God, 804 W. 1st St., Lowell, NC 28098.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements 1-800-217-9901.
Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.