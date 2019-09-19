Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brad Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brad Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brad Henry Obituary
GASTONIA - Kale Bradford "Brad" Henry, 45, passed away on September 16, 2019.

A native of Mecklenburg County, he was the son of Kale Radford and Janice Austin Henry.

Brad enjoyed sharing his love with people.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Pastor Cody Mummau officiating.

Interment will follow in Evergreen, "A Quiet Place."

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include his parents, Kale and Janice Henry; brother, Christopher Brian Henry; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert E. Austin, Jr. and Juanita West Austin, Lewis J. Henry and Laura Bass Cannon.

Memorials may be made to The Brice Foundation, C/O Gaston Residential Services, 905 N. New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving The Henry family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now