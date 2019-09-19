|
|
GASTONIA - Kale Bradford "Brad" Henry, 45, passed away on September 16, 2019.
A native of Mecklenburg County, he was the son of Kale Radford and Janice Austin Henry.
Brad enjoyed sharing his love with people.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Pastor Cody Mummau officiating.
Interment will follow in Evergreen, "A Quiet Place."
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his parents, Kale and Janice Henry; brother, Christopher Brian Henry; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert E. Austin, Jr. and Juanita West Austin, Lewis J. Henry and Laura Bass Cannon.
Memorials may be made to The Brice Foundation, C/O Gaston Residential Services, 905 N. New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving The Henry family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019