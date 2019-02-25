Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Calling hours
Following Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Bradine Lingerfelt Obituary
Francis Bradine Wilkinson Lingerfelt, 86, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Avery Houston Wilkinson and Lois Hawn Wilkinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters Sarah Reece and Dot Holland, and a brother-in-law Willie Holland. Bradine was a banker working in numerous roles for 41 years.
In her spare time she loved fishing and golfing, and loved her family dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Bobby Don Lingerfelt, Sr.; children Bobby Don Lingerfelt, Jr. and his wife Melinda, Mark Wayne Lingerfelt and his wife Cindy, and John Houston Lingerfelt and his wife Rebecca; grandchildren Lauren Ilg and her husband Matt, Daniel Lingerfelt and his wife Amelia, Stephanie Hinson and her husband Jonathan, and Melissa Lingerfelt; great grandchildren Fox Lingerfelt, Lily Ilg, Pepper Lingerfelt, and Maddie Ilg; as well as a brother-in-law Ted Reece.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
The family will greet guests immediately following the service also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org/support.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
