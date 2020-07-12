MOUNT HOLLY- Bradley Lee Perham passed away following a brief illness on June 28, 2020 at the Brian Center for Health and Rehab in Gastonia, NC. He had lived in Assisted Living for the past three years.
Bradley was born on August 13, 1934 in West Paris, Maine to Harold C. and Mary S. Perham. He graduated from West Paris High School, class of 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in early 1953 for 3 years assigned to the U.S. Signal Corp. At the time of his discharge he was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany. Continuing his schooling he graduated from The University of Maine, in Portland, in 1958 with an Associates Degree in Business. Later he took courses in Business Administration at the University of Denver and Rutgers University. Bradley worked for 13 years for Branch Motors Express, NYC, as a Junior Executive and head of Accounts Payable.
Bradley's first marriage was to Laura Pauline Phillips. Their son, Bruce Perham was born in 1963. Years later, Bradley met the love of his life, Sarah Howard Norton, when she visited New York City. During a chance encounter in the Hotel elevator where Brad lived, she was attracted to him, telling him he looked like Abraham Lincoln (Brad was 6' 5" tall!). This chance encounter led to their marriage on October 27, 1972. Bradley moved to Sarah's home in Mt. Holly, NC, where they enjoyed 18 years of a wonderful partnership until Sarah's untimely death from cancer in 1990. They made trips up to Massachusetts, Maine, and Maryland to meet Brad's family, all of whom were delighted with Sarah! She brightened his life and his clothes, especially his pair of yellow pants! Bradley was employed at Kimbrells Furniture in Mt. Holly as Accountant/bookkeeper for many years until his retirement.
Bradley was an active and long standing member of his church, the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Holly. He was a generous supporter of Cub Scout Troop 59 and Boy Scout Troop 59, also affiliated with the First United Methodist Church. Bradley made many Troop projects possible with his donations, and was awarded an honorary Troop membership as well as a custom ordered Scout uniform in his size. Bradley was also an active member and supporter of the local Lions Club.
One of many memories of Brad happened a few years ago when he had a wonderful family vacation trip to Lake Lure, NC with his siblings. Sisters Mary Ann and Nancy, Gil and Peggy, and Doug and Sharon, picked Brad up in Mt Holly and drove to our lodging in Lake Lure for the better part of a week, visiting the area, hiking, going to restaurants (Brad insisting on picking up the tab), even a day trip to Ashville. What a memorable and precious time spent with our brother, so important to all of us!
Bradley is survived by his son, Bruce, of Sun Valley, Nevada; his stepson, Al Norton and wife, Martha of Mt. Holly; also 7 siblings: Alfred, Margaret (Peggy) and husband, Gilbert Turner, Douglas and partner Sharon Cresci, Mary Ann Brown, John Perham and wife Iris, Martha Bryant, Nancy Perham, sisters -in-law Fay Perham and Peggy Perham, also many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Bradley was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Sarah, 5 siblings: Natalie (Herb), Harold Jr. (June), Roscoe, Sidney, and Joseph. Also sisters-in-law Dotty, Mary Anne, and Kathy, and brothers-in-law Ray Brown, Bob Bryant, Roger Sirois, and John Heinrich.
A special thank you to Al and Martha Norton for their extensive care, concern and help for Bradley over the past 3 years of hospitalizations and nursing home care. They have been there every step of the way. With much gratitude and love from those of us who live too far away to help with Brad's care when it was needed.
Bradley will be cremated, and his ashes will be buried Tuesday July 14,2020 in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, next to his wife, Sarah. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brad's name can be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 140 North Main St , Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Perham family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com