KINGS MOUNTAIN - Brandon Lee Costner, 25, passed away on September 29, 2019.
He was born March 1, 1994, in Gaston County.
He was a member of First Assembly of God. He was employed by C.A. Foy Machine Company in Kings Mountain. Brandon loved skateboarding, paintball, fishing, dirt bike riding and snowboarding with his brother. He played football for Bessemer City High School.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 5, 2019, at First Assembly of God 777 S. Myrtle School Rd. Gastonia officiated by Pastor Dennis Boyce and Pastor Brenton Hubbard.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the church.
Burial will be at Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Lori Comtois Costner of Bessemer City; brother, Austin Costner of Bessemer City; his father, Craig Costner of Kings Mountain; grandparents, Frank and Polly Comtois of Hickory; Diane Costner of Gastonia and the late Clyde Costner.
Memorials may be sent to Costner Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o First Assembly of God 777 S. Myrtle School Rd. Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019