Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
(704) 263-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Arney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Arney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda Arney Obituary
Her Crown Had So Many Jewels, She Could Hardly Raise It...

Brenda Joyce Arney, age 74, passed away on Sunday ~ June 9, 2019 at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her sons by her side.

She was the proud mother of four sons: Scott Arney of Mount Holly, North Carolina, Frankie Arney and wife Tonya of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Jody Arney and wife Latisha of Mount Holly, North Carolina; Jerry Lynn Arney who preceded her in death. Sister and brother in law: Doris and Gene Stewart of Mount Ulla, North Carolina; eight wonderful grandchildren.

There will be a private family get together with her sons, family and friends to remember and celebrate the life their mother lived.

Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Brenda's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com

Carothers Funeral Home of Stanley is compassionately serving the family of Brenda Arney
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now