Her Crown Had So Many Jewels, She Could Hardly Raise It...
Brenda Joyce Arney, age 74, passed away on Sunday ~ June 9, 2019 at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her sons by her side.
She was the proud mother of four sons: Scott Arney of Mount Holly, North Carolina, Frankie Arney and wife Tonya of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Jody Arney and wife Latisha of Mount Holly, North Carolina; Jerry Lynn Arney who preceded her in death. Sister and brother in law: Doris and Gene Stewart of Mount Ulla, North Carolina; eight wonderful grandchildren.
There will be a private family get together with her sons, family and friends to remember and celebrate the life their mother lived.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Brenda's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 11, 2019