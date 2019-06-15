|
She Was Our Very Best Friend
Brenda Tallent Baucom, age 77, passed away at the Carolina Continue Care Hospital - Pineville, North Carolina. Brenda dearly loved her Husband, Children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years; Thurman Baucom of the home; daughter and son-in-law: Michelle and Mike Langford of Lowell, North Carolina; one son: Clint Baucom of Gastonia, North Carolina; six grandchildren: Shannon Langford, Charles Langford, Wesley Baucom, Tyler Grahl, Zachary Medlin and Joshua Medlin also
survive.
Brenda was the daughter of the Daniel Harrison Tallent and Louise Carr Tallent.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 2200 Auten Road, Gastonia, North Carolina with the Rev. David MacEachern and Reverend Raymond Hamrick Jr. delivering words of hope and comfort to Brenda's family and friends.
Graveside and committal service will follow in the Garden of Time at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Brenda's family will receive guests from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Brenda's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Brenda Baucom.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 15, 2019