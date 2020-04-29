Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Brenda Biddix

Brenda Biddix Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Brenda Faith Goodson Biddix, 78, of Midlothian, VA, passed away on April 27, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Clyde Goodson and Louise Phillips Goodson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James (Jay) David Biddix and brothers Robert Goodson and Charles Goodson. Brenda was retired from Grover Industries. She was a member of East Gold Street Wesleyan Church and also attended Bon Air Baptist Church in Richmond, VA. Brenda was a loving wife to Jay, mother to Jayda, and Mimi to her grandchildren. Her love for her family, her church, and the Lord was strong and inspiring. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, especially her warm laugh and her beautiful soprano singing voice.

Survivors include one daughter: Jayda Biddix Justus and husband Brent, Midlothian, Virginia; two grandchildren: Jack and Graham Justus; additional survivors: many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held with Rev. Scott Whitney officiating.

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.

Memorials may be made to East Gold Street Wesleyan Church, PO Box 875, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
