|
|
Brenda "Faye" Cook, 75, of Bessemer City, passed away on October 10, 2019, at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain.
She was born December 14, 1943, in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Walter Alton Clark and Vergie Lockridge Clark.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, October 14, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Dale.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Mrs. Cook is survived by son, Jeff Cook of Bessemer City; daughter, Mandy Champion and husband, Michael of Clover, SC; grandsons, Tyler and Dylan Champion; brother, James Eugene Clark and wife Becky of Gastonia; sisters-in-law, Irene Clark, Ruby Willis, Mary Heath; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Cook; brothers Earl and Roy Clark.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The 4600 Park Rd. Ste. 250 Charlotte, NC 28209 or Cleveland County Hospice 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019