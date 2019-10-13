Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda "Faye" Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda "Faye" Cook Obituary
Brenda "Faye" Cook, 75, of Bessemer City, passed away on October 10, 2019, at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain.
She was born December 14, 1943, in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Walter Alton Clark and Vergie Lockridge Clark.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, October 14, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Dale.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Mrs. Cook is survived by son, Jeff Cook of Bessemer City; daughter, Mandy Champion and husband, Michael of Clover, SC; grandsons, Tyler and Dylan Champion; brother, James Eugene Clark and wife Becky of Gastonia; sisters-in-law, Irene Clark, Ruby Willis, Mary Heath; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Cook; brothers Earl and Roy Clark.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The 4600 Park Rd. Ste. 250 Charlotte, NC 28209 or Cleveland County Hospice 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now