Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Holy Comforter Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Comforter Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Dabrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda (Herman) Dabrowski


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda (Herman) Dabrowski Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Brenda Herman Dabrowski, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born in Gaston County in August of 1941, the daughter of the late Bessie Friday and Ulysses Herman.
Brenda graduated from U.N.C.C. with a degree in Business and retired from Goody Hair Products after many years of faithful service. She was a store model and past Chairwoman of the Gaston County Republican Party. Brenda was a member of Holy Comforter Lutheran Church and was an avid gardener.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Thomas Dabrowski of the home; daughter, Cheryl T. Pasour and husband Jason; granddaughter, Kristi Durham and great granddaughters Shaina and Leila Durham all of Dallas, NC. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, Grant Herman.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:45 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Holy Comforter Lutheran Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Micah Kearney officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Abbey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.alz.org or toward breast cancer awareness www.komen.org.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Dabrowski family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -