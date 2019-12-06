|
|
BELMONT, NC- Brenda Herman Dabrowski, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born in Gaston County in August of 1941, the daughter of the late Bessie Friday and Ulysses Herman.
Brenda graduated from U.N.C.C. with a degree in Business and retired from Goody Hair Products after many years of faithful service. She was a store model and past Chairwoman of the Gaston County Republican Party. Brenda was a member of Holy Comforter Lutheran Church and was an avid gardener.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Thomas Dabrowski of the home; daughter, Cheryl T. Pasour and husband Jason; granddaughter, Kristi Durham and great granddaughters Shaina and Leila Durham all of Dallas, NC. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, Grant Herman.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:45 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Holy Comforter Lutheran Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Micah Kearney officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Abbey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.alz.org or toward breast cancer awareness www.komen.org.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Dabrowski family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019