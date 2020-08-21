Brenda Davis, 69, of Belmont passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by a loving family after miraculous years of battling health issues. She loved that God's work in her life was a testament to constant answered prayers. She was born on May 26, 1951 in Gaston County.



Brenda worked her entire life in textiles. The majority of that time was at Stowe Spinning in Belmont where she forged lifelong friendships. In her years after retirement her most precious time was spent with her family who adored her. All who knew her loved her. She was a humble and selfless person who always gave to others. She was a special lady that extended grace, mercy and love to everyone. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32- "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



Brenda was the loving and cherished wife of Bobby Davis Sr., with whom she just celebrated 52 years of marriage on July 20, 2020. Their love and bond was parallel to no other. She is also survived by her daughters, Mary Davis, Patty (Rodney) Allman, Happy Davis, Vicky Davis (Joe Waller): sons, Tark Davis and Storm Davis; grandchildren, Jeffrey White, Josh Allman, Jude Allman, Bailey Allman, Chelsea Knight, Tyler Knight, Summer Davis, Logan Davis and Cody Davis; 8 great grandchildren; her sister Judy Early; brothers Johnny Smith, Junior (Debbie) Davis;

many nieces and nephews.



Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Woody Smith and Edna Davis; father-in-law, Russell Davis; mother-in-law, Beatrice Davis; sisters Shirley Deaver, Hazel McCall; brothers Chuck Smith, Tommy Davis and Reid Early.



There will be a service Saturday, August 22, 2020 to honor Brenda's life at New Life Baptist Church, 110 Reese Street, Gastonia, NC 28056(Springwood).



The family will receive visitors at the church at 11 am with a service to follow at 12pm.



Brenda is blessed to have her service officiated by Brian and Michael Spargo, whom she loved to hear preach.



Those wishing to send flowers may do so and they may be delivered to the church prior to visitation 10am-10:30 am.



Memorials can also be made to St. Jude's Hospital, this was very dear to Brenda.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store